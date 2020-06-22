Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 751.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Sasol worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 329,317 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 583,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 468,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sasol by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 147,770 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sasol by 1,979.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 391,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 372,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 232,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSL. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Renaissance Capital raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sasol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

