Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

SRPT stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,861. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $169.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

