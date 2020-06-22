salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $186.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.87 on Monday, reaching $191.82. 3,919,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,301. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,060.86, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $4,664,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,377 shares in the company, valued at $14,063,086.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,448 shares of company stock worth $81,338,430. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.