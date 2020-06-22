RSA Insurance Group (RSA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

RSA Insurance Group (LON: RSA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/22/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/11/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/8/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 617 ($7.85) to GBX 600 ($7.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/29/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 539 ($6.86) to GBX 520 ($6.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/18/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 525 ($6.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 510 ($6.49). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/7/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/5/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 575 ($7.32) to GBX 500 ($6.36). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 550 ($7.00). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/27/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Shares of LON:RSA opened at GBX 414.50 ($5.28) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 391.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 471.44. RSA Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 321.20 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

