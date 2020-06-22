Roth Capital Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Roth Capital reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,186 shares of company stock valued at $104,080 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

