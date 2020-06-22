Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,628 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Rollins were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,236,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,121.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 210,773 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

