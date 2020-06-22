Robert Millner Acquires 73,049 Shares of TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) Stock

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) insider Robert Millner bought 73,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.30 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$606,160.60 ($429,901.14).
TPM opened at A$7.29 ($5.17) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$7.27. TPG Telecom Ltd has a one year low of A$6.04 ($4.28) and a one year high of A$9.00 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97.
TPG Telecom Company Profile
Read More: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.