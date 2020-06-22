Robert Millner Acquires 73,049 Shares of TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) Stock

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) insider Robert Millner bought 73,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.30 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$606,160.60 ($429,901.14).

TPM opened at A$7.29 ($5.17) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$7.27. TPG Telecom Ltd has a one year low of A$6.04 ($4.28) and a one year high of A$9.00 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97.

Get TPG Telecom alerts:

TPG Telecom Company Profile

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government, large corporate enterprises, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. The company offers ADSL2+, NBN, fiber optic and Ethernet broadband access, telephony services, Internet protocol television, SIM only mobile plans, and various business networking solutions.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.