Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.76

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$64.76 and last traded at C$64.00, with a volume of 61753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.93. The firm has a market cap of $722.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 45.64%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

