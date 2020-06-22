Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sells $35,334.88 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Anthony Scarfo sold 9,014 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $35,334.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,273.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Scarfo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Scarfo sold 778 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $3,018.64.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 51,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 500.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 60,652 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 225.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.