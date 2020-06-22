Reviewing SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) & Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) and Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and Bank Hapoalim’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAGE GRP PLC/GDR $2.39 billion 4.05 $339.58 million $1.39 24.80 Bank Hapoalim $4.44 billion 1.84 $501.89 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim has higher revenue and earnings than SAGE GRP PLC/GDR.

Dividends

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank Hapoalim pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bank Hapoalim shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and Bank Hapoalim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAGE GRP PLC/GDR N/A N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim 7.42% 2.82% 0.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and Bank Hapoalim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAGE GRP PLC/GDR 2 2 1 0 1.80 Bank Hapoalim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bank Hapoalim beats SAGE GRP PLC/GDR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAGE GRP PLC/GDR

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities. The company serves customers ranging from start-ups to small and medium sized businesses, and mid-market companies. It operates in 23 countries across mainland Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The Sage Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in the various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; credit cards; and check settlement guaranteeing and discounting, direct sale-slips discounting, and factoring services. Further, it provides payment products; and payment clearing, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, retirement planning, foreign exchange, and brokerage services. The company serves households, private-banking clients, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 230 branches, 523 external and 101 internal automatic teller machines, 309 external and 302 internal check-deposit machines, 87 information stations, and 281 self-service stations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

