Reviewing Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Viatar CTC Solutions (NASDAQ:VRTT)

Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Viatar CTC Solutions has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Viatar CTC Solutions and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viatar CTC Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphatec 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alphatec has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.47%. Given Alphatec’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Viatar CTC Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viatar CTC Solutions and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A Alphatec -54.42% -167.29% -37.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viatar CTC Solutions and Alphatec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alphatec $113.43 million 2.88 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -4.72

Viatar CTC Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec.

Summary

Alphatec beats Viatar CTC Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viatar CTC Solutions Company Profile

Viatar CTC Solutions Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and marketing cancer molecular diagnostics and cancer therapy products in the United States. Its products include Viatar collection system for molecular analysis that collects and purifies circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for DNA sequencing and other genetic analysis technologies used primarily for research; and Viatar therapeutic oncopheresis system to remove CTCs from a patient's blood as a new cancer therapy for metastatic disease. The company was formerly known as Vizio Medical Devices LLC and changed its name to Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. in February 2014. Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

