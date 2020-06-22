Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Land Securities Group (LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON: LAND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/16/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.00).

6/8/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 728 ($9.27) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 750 ($9.55).

6/4/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 730 ($9.29) to GBX 645 ($8.21). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/25/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 679 ($8.64) to GBX 573 ($7.29). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Land Securities Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 730 ($9.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 745 ($9.48).

5/15/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 825 ($10.50) to GBX 775 ($9.86). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 760 ($9.67). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/12/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/11/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 880 ($11.20) to GBX 740 ($9.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Land Securities Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.16) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 900 ($11.45).

5/4/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/30/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($9.86) to GBX 685 ($8.72). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 897 ($11.42) to GBX 679 ($8.64). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 605.60 ($7.71) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 610.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 783.89. Land Securities Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 399.80 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.98).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.74) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Land Securities Group plc will post 5884.0003186 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 29,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($190,047.83).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

