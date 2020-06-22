Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Crocs (CROX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) recently:

6/19/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/12/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2020 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Crocs is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2020 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/11/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs shoes feature Croslite material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

4/24/2020 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 151,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,459,000 after purchasing an additional 244,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 575,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 427.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,312 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

