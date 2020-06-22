Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON: SDR):

6/18/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 2,330 ($29.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,310 ($29.40).

6/18/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/18/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,550 ($32.46) to GBX 2,950 ($37.55). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,800 ($35.64). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,080 ($26.47) to GBX 2,640 ($33.60). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,300 ($29.27) to GBX 2,550 ($32.46). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,270 ($41.62) to GBX 2,539 ($32.32). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,981 ($37.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,465 ($44.10). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,879.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,961.15. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Richard Keers sold 22,021 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,990 ($38.06), for a total value of £658,427.90 ($838,014.38). Also, insider Peter Harrison sold 3,593 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($31.02), for a total value of £87,561.41 ($111,443.82).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

