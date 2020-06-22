Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON: SDR):
- 6/18/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 2,330 ($29.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,310 ($29.40).
- 6/18/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 6/18/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,550 ($32.46) to GBX 2,950 ($37.55). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,800 ($35.64). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,080 ($26.47) to GBX 2,640 ($33.60). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,300 ($29.27) to GBX 2,550 ($32.46). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,270 ($41.62) to GBX 2,539 ($32.32). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,981 ($37.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,465 ($44.10). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,879.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,961.15. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96.
In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Richard Keers sold 22,021 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,990 ($38.06), for a total value of £658,427.90 ($838,014.38). Also, insider Peter Harrison sold 3,593 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($31.02), for a total value of £87,561.41 ($111,443.82).
