Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Grid (NG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Grid (LON: NG) recently:
- 6/19/2020 – National Grid had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 910 ($11.58) price target on the stock.
- 6/19/2020 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,040 ($13.24) price target on the stock.
- 6/19/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 960 ($12.22) price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2020 – National Grid had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2020 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,000 ($12.73) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2020 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,025 ($13.05) price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2020 – National Grid had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,058 ($13.47) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2020 – National Grid had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,010 ($12.85) price target on the stock.
- 5/22/2020 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/29/2020 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,054 ($13.41) to GBX 1,058 ($13.47). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2020 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,065 ($13.55) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
National Grid stock opened at GBX 977.20 ($12.44) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 922.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 944.66. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.36%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.
