Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Grid (NG)

6/19/2020 – National Grid had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 910 ($11.58) price target on the stock.

6/19/2020 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,040 ($13.24) price target on the stock.

6/19/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 960 ($12.22) price target on the stock.

6/18/2020 – National Grid had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,000 ($12.73) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,025 ($13.05) price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – National Grid had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,058 ($13.47) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – National Grid had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,010 ($12.85) price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2020 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,054 ($13.41) to GBX 1,058 ($13.47). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,065 ($13.55) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

National Grid stock opened at GBX 977.20 ($12.44) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 922.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 944.66. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.36%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

