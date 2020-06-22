Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bunzl (BNZL)

Bunzl (LON: BNZL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/22/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,350 ($29.91) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,720 ($21.89). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,350 ($29.91). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.18) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,920 ($24.44) to GBX 2,175 ($27.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/13/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 2,150 ($27.36) price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Bunzl had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/5/2020 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,660 ($21.13) to GBX 1,600 ($20.36). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,150 ($27.36).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,096 ($26.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,848.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,878.04. Bunzl plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,242 ($15.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,195 ($27.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($21.48), for a total transaction of £40,714.56 ($51,819.47).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

