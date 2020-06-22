Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bunzl (BNZL)

Bunzl (LON: BNZL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/22/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,350 ($29.91) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,720 ($21.89). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,350 ($29.91). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.18) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,920 ($24.44) to GBX 2,175 ($27.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/13/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 2,150 ($27.36) price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2020 – Bunzl had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/5/2020 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,660 ($21.13) to GBX 1,600 ($20.36). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2020 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,150 ($27.36).
LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,096 ($26.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,848.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,878.04. Bunzl plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,242 ($15.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,195 ($27.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06.
In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($21.48), for a total transaction of £40,714.56 ($51,819.47).
