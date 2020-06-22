Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,428,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $108,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.