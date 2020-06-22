Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $20.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Radian Group has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Radian Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 602,278 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Radian Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Radian Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

