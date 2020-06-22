QAD Inc. (QADB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 7th

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

QAD has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of QADB opened at $30.00 on Monday. QAD has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

