Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) vs. WCF Bancorp (NYSE:WCFB) Critical Comparison

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Provident Financial Services pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Financial Services and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.93%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 22.18% 6.89% 0.97% WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial Services and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $435.26 million 1.98 $112.63 million $1.74 7.51 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 2.94 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats WCF Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides trust and estate administration services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and family office services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

