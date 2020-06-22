Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTLA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.73% and a negative return on equity of 267.86%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

