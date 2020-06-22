Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $69.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11 and a beta of 2.34. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $698,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,478,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,968 shares of company stock worth $6,575,386 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,457,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

