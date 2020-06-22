Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,055 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $924,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,039,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

