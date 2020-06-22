Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Netflix by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,764 shares of company stock worth $55,223,250. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.49.

NFLX stock traded up $6.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $460.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $458.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

