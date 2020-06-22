Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 154.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $827,751,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in BP by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in BP by 5.2% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,684,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its position in BP by 74.7% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.87.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. 489,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,082,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $42.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

