Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Short Interest Update

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PVAC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $37.12.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 146.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

