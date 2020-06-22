Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.85

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 2946587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Peloton from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Peloton from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.96.

Get Peloton alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $1,547,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,122,743 shares of company stock valued at $208,180,863.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 439,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 12,766.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.