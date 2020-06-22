Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target for the company.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $203.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.26. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 47.30 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 259.43 ($3.30). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.87.

In other Gulf Keystone Petroleum news, insider Ian Weatherdon purchased 50,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £40,089.60 ($51,024.05).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.