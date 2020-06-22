Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 3,547 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $49,802,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 279.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.1% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,138.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fondren Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.58. 2,157,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376,041. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

