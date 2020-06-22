Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 990,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,327,000 after acquiring an additional 267,560 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,384,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $154,864,000 after acquiring an additional 171,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

WBA stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,137. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.