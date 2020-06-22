Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.84

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 2025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Athena Countouriotis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $78,895,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.