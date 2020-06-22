Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 94.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,587 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,367,110,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,666,000 after buying an additional 353,401 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after buying an additional 891,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in H & R Block by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after buying an additional 2,990,527 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on H & R Block in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

HRB stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,574.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

