Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,614 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $154.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

