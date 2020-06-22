Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG opened at $100.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.88. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.