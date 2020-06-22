Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 3,605 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Comerica were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.61.

NYSE CMA opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.