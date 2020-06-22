Paloma Partners Management Co Has $585,000 Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:Y opened at $483.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.19 and its 200 day moving average is $657.59.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

