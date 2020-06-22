Paloma Partners Management Co Has $581,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in East West Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,053 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,163,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

