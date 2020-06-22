Paloma Partners Management Co Has $576,000 Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Masimo were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after purchasing an additional 956,488 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after buying an additional 302,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $226.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $258.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.44.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In other Masimo news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $435,831.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,033 shares of company stock worth $69,004,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

