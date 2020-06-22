Paloma Partners Management Co Has $564,000 Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,008 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $69,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,777,000 after buying an additional 68,804 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

