Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.58.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,164.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $293.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $295.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.