Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after buying an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,868,000 after buying an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zendesk by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,829,000 after buying an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after buying an additional 310,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after buying an additional 749,027 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Bass sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $746,176.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,100.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,251 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,666. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Bank of America upped their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.05.

ZEN stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.