Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 29,703 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,703 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Infosys were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

