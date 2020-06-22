Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 8,953 Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $130,802.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,242.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.