Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.73.

KR opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kroger by 685.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

