Oppenheimer Increases Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $74.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FVRR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.78.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $73.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

