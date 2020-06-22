One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

OSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of OSS opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.92.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $51,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,242,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,900.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

