Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Old Republic International worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,407. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 135.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,199.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,339. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

