Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ODC stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $219,921.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,601.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 15,403 shares of company stock worth $549,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1,471.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

