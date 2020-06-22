Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) & Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Critical Review

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northeast Bancorp and Randolph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Randolph Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Randolph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Randolph Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Randolph Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and Randolph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bancorp $87.95 million 1.65 $13.88 million $2.20 7.30 Randolph Bancorp $46.89 million 1.20 $3.43 million N/A N/A

Northeast Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and Randolph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bancorp 12.27% 12.98% 1.61% Randolph Bancorp 5.32% 5.58% 0.68%

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats Randolph Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. As of July 30, 2018, it provided personal and business banking services through 10 branches in south-central and western Maine. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs. As of February 27, 2018, it operated six retail branch locations and loan operations centers in Andover and North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and five loan production offices in eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Randolph Bancorp (MHC).

