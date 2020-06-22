Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.69. 1,825,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,236. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Nike by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Nike by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Nike by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,082,000 after acquiring an additional 136,455 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.